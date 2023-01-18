Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD
Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Olive's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John Pulmonology1725 E 19th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-8381
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was thorough with exam reviewing all the information about my apnea. She answered all my questions. Thank you.
About Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1679532170
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olive has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olive has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olive on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Olive. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.