Overview of Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD

Dr. Suzanne Olive, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Olive works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Pulmonology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.