Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD
Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
1
Endodontic Specialist P.c.85 Old Eagle School Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-3744
2
Mainline Obgyn Associates599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 454-7787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Great Valley Obgyn495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 210, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-3636
4
Main Line OB/GYN4 Industrial Blvd Ste 110, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 688-3744
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The past couple of months have been very stressful during my pregnancy after some inconclusive Prenatal testing results . The finding ended up identifying something about my own health and my baby is perfect. During the duration of the time I was waiting to find out results of all of the testing dr Pugh has consistently followed up on me to check in and see how I’m doing and reassure me . Keep in mind she works for a large practice where there are multiple other obs rotating in but she provides the same level of care as if you were going to a small one dr practice . I highly recommend Dr. Pugh and truly hope she is on call when I have my baby in December .
About Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952381196
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
