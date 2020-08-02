Overview of Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD

Dr. Suzanne Pugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Endodontic Specialist P.c. in Wayne, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA, Exton, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.