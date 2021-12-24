Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Rogacz works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Endocrinologists Inc.3201 Jermantown Rd Ste 250, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 849-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never feel rushed, Dr. Rogacz is always on time. Nice office and friendly staff. Under her care for over ten years and highly recommend her to all. She is an excellent and professional Dr. and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Suzanne Rogacz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073526703
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogacz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogacz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogacz speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogacz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.