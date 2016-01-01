See All Pediatricians in Centennial, CO
Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO

Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Rogers works at Advanced Pediatrics Associates in Centennial, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pediatrics Associates
    5657 S Himalaya St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0651
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Pediatrics Associates
    13650 E Mississippi Ave Ste 110, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0652
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    Aurora Pediatric Associates
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 330, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    NPI Number
    • 1841262409
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Medical System
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

