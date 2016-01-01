Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO
Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Advanced Pediatrics Associates5657 S Himalaya St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80015 Directions (303) 963-0651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Advanced Pediatrics Associates13650 E Mississippi Ave Ste 110, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0652Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
Aurora Pediatric Associates9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 330, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (720) 764-6920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Rogers, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1841262409
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.