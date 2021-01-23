Overview

Dr. Suzanne Shorten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ambler, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shorten works at Horsham Family Practice in Ambler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.