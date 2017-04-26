Overview

Dr. Suzanne Skoog, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Skoog works at Digestive Health Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.