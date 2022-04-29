Overview

Dr. Suzanne Slonim, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Slonim works at Fibroid Institute Dallas - North in Dallas, TX with other offices in Duncanville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.