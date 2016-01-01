Dr. Suzanne Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Smith, DPM
Dr. Suzanne Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Ravinder G. Reddy Dpm Pllc3136 Horizon Rd Ste 120, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 412-1347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Suzanne Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1477565364
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks German and Spanish.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.