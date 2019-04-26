Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Strickland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
AUCC Wheeler Rd - Pediatrics3722 Wheeler Rd Ste B, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We value Dr Strickland she was able to get our daughter seizure under control when the other doctors did not she had about 30 or more a month and very bad headache after. she see our other daughterside 1 with microcephaly and ADHD, the other Autism. She she a wonderful bedside manner, kindhearted, understanding, professional. Good listener, helpful, the oldest daughter has been to her for over 10 years. I recommend Dr Strickland when anybody ask about pediatric neurologist!
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1104040690
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Augusta University Medical Center
