Dr. Suzanne Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Tanner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Tanner, MD
Dr. Suzanne Tanner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Tanner works at
Dr. Tanner's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 538-1178Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Gundersen Pharmacy3111 Gundersen Dr, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 775-8600Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanner?
I saw Dr. Tanner for a complicated rare problem. I had seen multiple doctors before her with the same symptoms. None of them had any answers or cared. Dr. Tanner was the first and only doctor who really listened. She did the right tests to rule out an ortho cause and finally referred me to the appropriate doctor for help. I'm extremely grateful for her taking the time to listen, care and get me the help I needed for so long.
About Dr. Suzanne Tanner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679577480
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- Uab Hospital
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner works at
Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.