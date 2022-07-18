See All Podiatrists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Verbesky works at Suzanne M. Verbesky, DPM, FACFAS in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Suzanne M Verbesky DPM
    349 E Northfield Rd Ste LL6, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 500-4107
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    12:30pm - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Kohler Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Equitable
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I've known Dr. Verbesky for a while, and yes she is a fantastic doctor. All the other reviews are accurate, smart, talented, great bedside manner. But I wanted to add just how amazing she is. She did her undergrad in the Ivy League at Columbia U (Barnard college), got a masters in neuro-immunology from Rutgers, graduated at the top of her class in podiatry in New York, was chief resident at St. Barnabas, and if that wasn't enough, I know some doctors are board certified, occasionally a doctor is dual board certified, well Dr. Verbesky isn't just board certified, isn't just double board certified or even triple board certified, she's quadruple board certified, two of them in foot surgery! So yeah, if something is wrong with your feet this is the doctor you need to see.
    Stacey — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245444835
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Barnard College, Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Verbesky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verbesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verbesky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verbesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verbesky works at Suzanne M. Verbesky, DPM, FACFAS in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Verbesky’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Verbesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verbesky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verbesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verbesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

