Overview of Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD

Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.



Dr. Viggiano works at Edina Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.