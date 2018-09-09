See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD

Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Viggiano works at Edina Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Viggiano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edina Eye Physicians and Surgeons PA
    7450 France Ave S Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 832-8100
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Pharmacy Northeast
    3041 Stonehedge Dr NE, Rochester, MN 55906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2744
  3. 3
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Sep 09, 2018
    The whole staff at Edina Eye is excellent, but Dr. Suzanne Viggiano is phenomenal. She is thorough, thoughtful, and perfectly personable -- the absolute best doctor!
    David Kaiser in Saint Paul, MN — Sep 09, 2018
    About Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366419400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Viggiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viggiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viggiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viggiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viggiano has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viggiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Viggiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viggiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viggiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viggiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

