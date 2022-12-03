Dr. Suzanne West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne West, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzanne West, MD
Dr. Suzanne West, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. West's Office Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 267-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
As usual, Dr West was very professional and explained all issues I face.
About Dr. Suzanne West, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- University of Minnesota (SOM)
