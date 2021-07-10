See All Podiatrists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM

Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Wilson works at Bellevue Podiatric Physicians in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Podiatric Physicians
    1609 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 10, 2021
I highly recommend Dr. Wilson, she is fabulous and I would give her 10 stars. I’m now almost 3 months post-op and very happy with Dr. Wilson. She “hears” me and always takes her time to respond to my questions. After surgery she gave me her personal phone # and she responded even while out on vacation. Dr. Wilson did a super job on my feet and I feel that she genuinely cares for me/her patient’s wellbeing.
Yvonne Sauter — Jul 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM
About Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • Female
  • 1811984248
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilson works at Bellevue Podiatric Physicians in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

