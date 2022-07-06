See All Cardiologists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD

Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine-Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Zentko works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zentko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TCAVI Lake City Office
    3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
    1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 496-9720
  3. 3
    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue
    4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 496-9719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 06, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr Zentko's for several years, then had a change in insurance. The new physicians at UF complimented her thoroughness (for both obtaining multiple tests and treatment strategies). I will be going back to Dr Zentko, even if I have to pay more. It was refreshing to hear from another objective source that she's as great as I thought she was. Plus, she's an excellent listener!
    HMD — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD

    Cardiology
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1326083254
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus - New York NY|New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania Of Philadelphia Pa
    Internship
    Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania Of Philadelphia Pa|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine-Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Zentko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zentko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zentko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zentko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zentko has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zentko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zentko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zentko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zentko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zentko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

