Dr. Suzel Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzel Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzel Hall, MD
Dr. Suzel Hall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Specialists of Shady Grove9420 Key West Ave Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 315-5888Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
I came to visit Dr. Hall due to loss of hearing in my left ear. My Spouse advised in advance that it most likely is because of too much earwax in my inner ear. Dr. hall right away took his advice by checking my ear and the conclusion was the same. After 4-5 mins of cleaning I could hear again. Thank you for not wasting any time, and doing a perfect job! Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Suzel Hall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437212313
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.