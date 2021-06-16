See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Vazquez works at Suzel Vazquez MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzel Vazquez MD
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 408, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 953-6629

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Jun 16, 2021
A passionate and brilliant doctor, she's the first doctor I've had that has listened, looked at my body and mind as a whole and more importantly helped me. I cannot recommend her enough.
Carmen Pelaez — Jun 16, 2021
Photo: Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD
About Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1407976145
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vazquez works at Suzel Vazquez MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vazquez’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

