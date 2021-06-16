Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Locations
Suzel Vazquez MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 408, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 953-6629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A passionate and brilliant doctor, she's the first doctor I've had that has listened, looked at my body and mind as a whole and more importantly helped me. I cannot recommend her enough.
About Dr. Suzel Vazquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407976145
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
