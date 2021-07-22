Overview of Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD

Dr. Suzelle Luc, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairhaven, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luc works at Southcoast Health Center for Cancer Care in Fairhaven, MA with other offices in Westport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.