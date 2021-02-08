See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD

Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garofano's Office Locations

    207 E 84th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300
    Diabetes Prevention Program
    530 1st Ave Ste 5E, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-8865
    NYU Langone Neurology Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 25, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-8865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2021
    I had my first visit with doctor Garofano and I. can say that she made me feel quite at ease. She directed me to have a breathing test along with blood work and within in few days I received a call directly from the doctor to go over my results. She is very pleasant and knowledgeable and I would highly recommend her to anyone that requires her services.
    Ron Jackson — Feb 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suzette Garofano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629087507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garofano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garofano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garofano has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garofano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garofano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garofano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

