Overview

Dr. Suzette Huenefeld, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Huenefeld works at Perrysburg Fort Meigs Fam Prac in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.