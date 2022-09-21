Overview of Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD

Dr. Suzette Killeen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Killeen works at Westside Eye Clinic in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.