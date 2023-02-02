Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajeunesse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD
Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Lajeunesse's Office Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lajeunesse has been my gyn for several years and I’ve always felt well cared for. She’s knowledgeable, reasonable and caring. I recently had surgery, a hysterectomy. She was absolutely wonderful! Very careful and skilled. She explained everything so we could understand both before and after the surgery. She made sure to understand and respect my wishes and went the extra mile in that regard. I would very highly recommend her! And as a side note, the nurses at the hospital had nothing but praise for her - and as my friend who is an RN says, nurses don’t hold back their thoughts and certainly would never praise a doctor unless they honestly felt that way! And that is high praise indeed!!
About Dr. Suzette Lajeunesse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881600609
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
