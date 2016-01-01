Overview of Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD

Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Sutherland works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.