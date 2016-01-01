Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD
Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sutherland's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace6005 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
About Dr. Suzette Sutherland, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
- 1508854951
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sutherland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sutherland speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.