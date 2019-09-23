Overview of Dr. Suzi Campanaro, DPM

Dr. Suzi Campanaro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Campanaro works at Craig A. Simmons D. D. S. in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.