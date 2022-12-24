Overview

Dr. Sveltlana Burkhead, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.



Dr. Burkhead works at Physicians Medical Urgent Care in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.