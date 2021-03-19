Dr. Karelsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD
Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Karelsky's Office Locations
Clinton Woods2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 758-5700
Urmc Southwedge Internal Medicine At Highland Hospital Geriatric and Medicine Associates990 South Ave Ste 207, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 758-5700
- 3 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very helpful. She answered all my questions & then some. Very kind with great compassion. She's quiet & soft spoken but know her stuff. She has even improved the technique if surgery is required. We are lucky to have her in Rochester, NY!
About Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265453328
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Karelsky works at
