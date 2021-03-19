Overview of Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD

Dr. Sveta Karelsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karelsky works at University Otolaryngology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.