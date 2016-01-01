Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sveta Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sveta Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1380Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Dedham Medical Associates-norwood1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 329-1400
3
Boston Endoscopy Center LLC175 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 632-8623
4
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 493-3580Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sveta Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods.