Overview of Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD

Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tyumen Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Staub works at Knox Clinic Pediatrics in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.