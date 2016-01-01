Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD
Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tyumen Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Staub works at
Dr. Staub's Office Locations
-
1
Knox Clinic Pediatrics2304 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staub?
About Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447252234
Education & Certifications
- Tyumen Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staub works at
Dr. Staub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.