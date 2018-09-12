Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beskina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO
Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Crasmere Psychiatric Services2907 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 816-6760
Crasmere Psychiatric Services, PC38 Winthrop Pl, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 727-7077
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr beskina is really some kind of wonderful she has helped me for the last 3 years very attentive and extremely concerned not to mention very compassionate of my well being. After suffering from years of depression and anxiety she truly helped me live a normal life. Honest and truthful advice. Extremely recommendable!
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Beskina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beskina accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beskina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beskina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beskina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beskina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beskina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.