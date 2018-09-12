Overview of Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO

Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Beskina works at Crasmere Psychiatric Services in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.