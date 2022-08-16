Dr. Svetlana Cascio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Cascio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Svetlana Cascio, MD
Dr. Svetlana Cascio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cascio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cascio's Office Locations
-
1
Kent S Hoffman DO PA2830 Casa Aloma Way, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-9730
-
2
Ob. Gyn. Care Group301 S Maitland Ave Ste A, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 644-9730
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cascio?
The best Doctor I ever met! Thankfully for everything you have done for me during the labor and all my pregnancy
About Dr. Svetlana Cascio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1497798227
Education & Certifications
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cascio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cascio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cascio works at
Dr. Cascio has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cascio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cascio speaks Russian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cascio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cascio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.