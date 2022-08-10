Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faktorovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am so happy I found her. I was being treated at Cleveland Clinic for Myasthenia Gravis and so disappointed. I transferred over to Dr. Faktorovich and I am extremely happy. She has saved me from more than 1 crisis and so grateful for her. I feel I can always depend on her to answer any questions/concerns. Her staff, Alysia is EXECELLENT!!! I have never had the experience of calling a doctor's office and medical staff pick up immediately and not having to leave a message. Alysia has also gone over and beyond her duties to help me in a situation that I was having with my infusion place. I feel extremely safe and never have to worry if I feel like I am having a crisis because I know they will be right there and will get back to me quickly and efficiently. That in itself has lowered my anxiety. Very grateful for Doctor Faktorovich and Staff! Highly recommend.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457790404
- 2000
- 1998
- 1996
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Faktorovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faktorovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Faktorovich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Faktorovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faktorovich speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faktorovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faktorovich.
