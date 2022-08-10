See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD

Neurology
2.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD

Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Faktorovich works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Faktorovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Faktorovich?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I am so happy I found her. I was being treated at Cleveland Clinic for Myasthenia Gravis and so disappointed. I transferred over to Dr. Faktorovich and I am extremely happy. She has saved me from more than 1 crisis and so grateful for her. I feel I can always depend on her to answer any questions/concerns. Her staff, Alysia is EXECELLENT!!! I have never had the experience of calling a doctor's office and medical staff pick up immediately and not having to leave a message. Alysia has also gone over and beyond her duties to help me in a situation that I was having with my infusion place. I feel extremely safe and never have to worry if I feel like I am having a crisis because I know they will be right there and will get back to me quickly and efficiently. That in itself has lowered my anxiety. Very grateful for Doctor Faktorovich and Staff! Highly recommend.
    Dana Goldstein — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Faktorovich to family and friends

    Dr. Faktorovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Faktorovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD.

    About Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457790404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2000
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 1998
    Residency
    Internship
    • 1996
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faktorovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faktorovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faktorovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faktorovich works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Faktorovich’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faktorovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faktorovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faktorovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faktorovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.