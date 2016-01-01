Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD
Overview of Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD
Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Institute of Peds and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- 1396762472
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Leningrad Medical Institute of Peds
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fish speaks Russian.
