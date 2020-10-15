Overview of Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD

Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.