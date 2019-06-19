Overview

Dr. Svetlana Matayev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Matayev works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.