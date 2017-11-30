Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD
Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Latvia and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
Meridian3277 E Louise Dr Ste 350, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7396Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Idaho Arthritis Center - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7394
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meier is a compassionate Dr. who listens, explains, and is also very well informed about her specialty in Rheumatology. She has always answered my questions, and made sure that I understood her directions.
About Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1609054659
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Medical Academy Of Latvia
- Rheumatology
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
