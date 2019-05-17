Overview of Dr. Svetlana Mishulin, MD

Dr. Svetlana Mishulin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Mishulin works at Skld Bloomfield Hills in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.