Overview of Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO

Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Naymark works at Colorado Complete Health for Women in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.