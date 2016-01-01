Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raichel Stivi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.
Dr. Raichel Stivi works at
Locations
-
1
California Vein Specialists180 Newport Center Dr Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 226-6142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raichel Stivi?
About Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679508675
Education & Certifications
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raichel Stivi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raichel Stivi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raichel Stivi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raichel Stivi works at
Dr. Raichel Stivi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raichel Stivi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raichel Stivi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raichel Stivi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.