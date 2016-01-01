Overview

Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.



Dr. Raichel Stivi works at California Vein Specialists in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.