Overview

Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Habarovskij Med Institute Harbarovsk Russia and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Shifrin-Douglas works at Trinity Health Endocrinology in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.