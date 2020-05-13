Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Minsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Ten works at
Locations
1
Mmc Pharmacy Inc.948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8260
2
Tens Medical PC2691 Hylan Blvd Ste D, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 980-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ten is kind, care and helpful to her patients.
About Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Russian
- 1316932015
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Minsk Medical Institute
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ten has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Thyroiditis and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ten speaks Russian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.