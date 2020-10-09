Overview of Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD

Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tsipursky works at ADVANCED EYE CARE in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.