Overview of Dr. Svetlin Ivanov, MD

Dr. Svetlin Ivanov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academy/higher Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ivanov works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.