Offers telehealth
Dr. Svetlin Ivanov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academy/higher Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Womens Contemporary Care Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 536-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Ivanov for a few years now he is the best gyn I have had!! He is very friendly and informative! I recently had to have a procedure done and he was very reassuring the whole time and gentle he really put me at ease! Highly recommend him one of my favorite docs overall!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Med Academy/higher Med Institute
Dr. Ivanov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanov has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ivanov speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.