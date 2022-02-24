Dr. Begovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svijetlana Begovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Belgrade.
Dr. Begovic's Office Locations
Thomas A Ginn MD PA3201 University Dr E Ste 345, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-6063Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atlanta Center For Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-3111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great first visit. Very caring and extremely knowledgeable. Would recommend very highly to friends and family.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285627315
- Emory University School Of Med
- University of Belgrade
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Begovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Begovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Begovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Begovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Begovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Begovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.