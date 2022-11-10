Overview

Dr. Swachitha Kothapally, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Kothapally works at Windermere Medical Group in Cumming, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Baldwin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.