Overview of Dr. Swaleh Bahamadi, MD

Dr. Swaleh Bahamadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Hansen Family Hospital, Mary Greeley Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bahamadi works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.