Dr. Nathan Swami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Swami, MD
Dr. Nathan Swami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Swami works at
Dr. Swami's Office Locations
Swami Nathan MD Inc.198 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 207, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr Nathan while I was in FMH and then had my first visit in his office. Easy to get an appointment in a timely manner. Office staff was pleasant. Dr Nathan was very up front with what my options were and surgery wouldn't be necessary at this time. He could have just done the surgery but he was honest with me. I plan on returning to his office.
About Dr. Nathan Swami, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Swami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swami has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swami speaks Tamil.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.