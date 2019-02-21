See All Rheumatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD

Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Venuturupalli works at Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Venuturupalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR
    8750 Wilshire Blvd Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2019
    Dr. V listens and looks at you as you speak. He is very calm and understanding. His exams are what I consider thorough. He always lets me know the results of tests and any changes I should make. This is a doctor who looks at the whole picture for your health. I always leave his office confident he and his great staff have done their best for me and my health.
    Flo — Feb 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD
    About Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063437648
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venuturupalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venuturupalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venuturupalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venuturupalli works at Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Venuturupalli’s profile.

    Dr. Venuturupalli has seen patients for Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venuturupalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Venuturupalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venuturupalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venuturupalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venuturupalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

