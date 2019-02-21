Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venuturupalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Venuturupalli works at
Dr. Venuturupalli's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR8750 Wilshire Blvd Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-0010
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Venuturupalli?
Dr. V listens and looks at you as you speak. He is very calm and understanding. His exams are what I consider thorough. He always lets me know the results of tests and any changes I should make. This is a doctor who looks at the whole picture for your health. I always leave his office confident he and his great staff have done their best for me and my health.
About Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063437648
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venuturupalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venuturupalli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venuturupalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venuturupalli works at
Dr. Venuturupalli has seen patients for Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venuturupalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venuturupalli speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Venuturupalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venuturupalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venuturupalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venuturupalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.