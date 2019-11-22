Overview of Dr. Swapna Chalasani, MD

Dr. Swapna Chalasani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chalasani works at Cigna Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.