Overview of Dr. Swapna Chenna, MD

Dr. Swapna Chenna, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Chenna works at WakeMed Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.