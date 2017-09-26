Overview

Dr. Swapna Dharashivkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Dharashivkar works at Norton Comm Med Assocs Endo in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.