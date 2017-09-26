Dr. Swapna Dharashivkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharashivkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Dharashivkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swapna Dharashivkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Dharashivkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Comm Med Assocs Endo4115 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 559-3636
-
2
Norton Community Medical Associates Endocrinology4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 636-0406
-
3
Norton Medical Plaza West2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-0406
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dharashivkar?
I've never been a fan of going to the doctor but she makes it so much easier. She listens, she's empathetic, and she's willing to listen to your input on care. I know doctors have to see a lot of patients but I never feel like she's rushed when she's in the room.
About Dr. Swapna Dharashivkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821053489
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital Cincinnati
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dharashivkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharashivkar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharashivkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharashivkar works at
Dr. Dharashivkar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharashivkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dharashivkar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharashivkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharashivkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharashivkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharashivkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.